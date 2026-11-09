19 nabbed for international online sabong in Bulacan

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it uncovered a suspected international online cockfighting operation in Pandi, Bulacan, leading to the arrest of 19 individuals on November 5, 2026.

The operation exposed a facility allegedly used to livestream cockfights and facilitate online betting, with initial findings indicating possible links to bettors in Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Acting on a search warrant issued by a Regional Trial Court in Malolos City, police teams raided the facility in Barangay Poblacion.

Authorities discovered two studios equipped with livestreaming facilities, computers, professional cameras, networking devices, and other electronic equipment believed to support the operation.

Four live fighting cocks were also recovered.

Police are preparing charges against the 19 arrested individuals.

The facility's owner and supervisor, who were not present during the operation, will be included in the case build-up, police said.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez said they will continue to responding to illegal activities that use online platforms to reach a wider audience.

“Habang nagiging mas accessible ang technology, nagagamit din ito sa mga gawaing labag sa batas. We have to be aware of these developments and make sure our personnel know how to respond. Hindi puwedeng mapag-iwanan ang ating mga paraan ng pag-iimbestiga. But whatever we do, we must always get the facts right and follow proper legal procedures,” Nartatez said.(PNP-PIO)