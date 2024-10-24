19 villages flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) yesterday reported that some 19 barangays in Pampanga were flooded due to rains brought by Tropical Storm Kristine.

The flooded areas include 17 barangays in the coastal town of Masantol -- barangays Alauli, Bagang, Balibago, Nigui, Sagrada, Sapang Kawayan, Sta. Lucia Anac, Sta. Lucia Matua, Sta. Lucia Wakas, Sta. Lucia Paguiba, San Isidro Matua, San Isidro Anac, San Nicolas, Bebe Anac, Sta. Cruz, Palimpe and Puti.

The PDRRMO said that the flood water in the said barangays reached 1 to 1.5 feet.

Certain areas in barangays Santa Catalina and San Francisco 2nd in Minalin town are also flooded due to hightide.

The PDRRMO said it is currently at blue alert level due to the tropical storm.

The office added that it has prepared Disaster Response Equipment and Manpower in coordination with other member agencies and offices.