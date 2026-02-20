1,991 public school teachers in Pampanga, Bulacan promoted

A total of 1,991 public school teachers and school heads in Bulacan and Pampanga were promoted.

An oath-taking ceremony was administered by Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara and witnessed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at the City of San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan on Thursday, February 19.

The educators were promoted following the implementation of the Republic Act 12288 or Career Progression for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act which establishes clear classroom and leadership career tracks with equivalent salaries and benefits.

The agency said this addresses the long-standing concerns over limited advancement opportunities in the public school system.

In Central Luzon, Bulacan recorded the highest number of promotions at 408. It was followed by Pampanga with 368; Mabalacat City—301; Angeles City – 238; City of San Fernando—233; City of San Jose Del Monte—145; Meycauayan City—128; City of Malolos—90; and Baliwag City—80.

The rollout of a structured and competency-based career progression system for educators benefited many of the teachers, who remained in Teacher II positions for years, advance to Teacher VII, Master Teachers I to III, and principals from Principal I to Principal IV.

Marcos underscored the role of teachers in turning policy into outcomes.

“I have always believed that the true measure of a nation’s progress is the kind of future that we prepare for our youth. Policies and programs set the direction, but it is through you—our teachers—that these aspirations take root and grow. We are continuing to recognize the journey of the teachers in Bulacan and Pampanga who have shaped the future of our children, and in that way, are shaping the future of our nation. So today, as you take your oath, you reaffirm the belief that every Filipino child deserves a fair shot at a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

For his part, Angara encouraged teachers to fast-track their promotion requirements.

He noted that DepEd has opened 30,000 teaching positions and is set to promote another 100,000 teachers, subject to funding under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.