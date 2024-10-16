1K Bacolor folk receive free medical services

BACOLOR -- More than 1,000 residents from the different barangays of this town received medical services from the Provincial Government of Pampanga the other day.

The residents benefited from the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program, which aims to address the needs of Kapampangans needing prompt medical attention.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda personally supervised the event.

The Provincial Health Office said the medical mission provided healthcare services to people with various health conditions like cataract, pterygium, reproductive health problems, hypertension, diabetes, kidney complications, gallstones, hemorrhoids, cysts, mass, and goiter.

Pineda earlier encouraged the Kapampangans to avail of the medical services of the provincial government.

She said the program intends to bring the services of the provincial government closer to the people.

Mayor Diman Datu thanked Pineda for the support, stating that the program greatly helped in the medical needs of the residents.

The beneficiaries also received free medicines.