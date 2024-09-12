1K jobs up for grabs in job fair set on Sept 13

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga will host a job fair on September 13, 2024 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Around 1,000 employment slots will be made available to job seekers during the event which will be held from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will also offer free consultations for Pampanga residents who are planning to explore opportunities abroad.

Participating companies include Colorsteel System Corporation, iQor, Pepsi Cola Product Philippines Inc., Star Appliance Center Inc., Superl Philippines Inc., Toyota San Fernando Pampanga Inc., Supervalue Inc., Universal Promo Specialist Inc., Invictus Food Products Corporation, Clean Manpower Solution, and RDF Feed, Livestock and Foods Inc. among others.