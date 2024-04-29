1K kids in Sto Tomas vaxxed

SANTO TOMAS -- Some 1,000 children from Santo Tomas town received free vaccination during the launching of World Immunization Week at the BUCAS Center of the Jose B Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multispecialty Center here.

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire led the launching of the program in partnership with the Jose B, Lingad Memorial General Hospital, Provincial Government of Pampanga, Municipality of Santo Tomas, and partner medical society groups.

The DOH underscored the importance of providing complete vaccination for children.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said the Philippines is among the top five countries in the world with "zero dose children".

The Pampanga Information Office said that some 256,111 children are set for vaccination with 50,000 children coming from the province.