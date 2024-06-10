1K locals get salaries for cleaning Pampanga River

MACABEBE — Around 1,000 individuals from Macabebe and Masantol on Friday received their salaries for cleaning the coast of Pampanga River.

Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary (DENR) Maria Antonio Yulo Loyzaga, and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region III Assistant Regional Director Alex Inza Cruz led the payout of workers in Barangay San Gabriel, Macabebe town.

The residents received P5,000 each under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) for participating in the coastal clean-up.

The recipients are part of the total 2,500 individuals from different towns in the fourth district who joined the program.

The cleanup drive resulted in the collection of about 1,950 cubic meters of waste, mostly composed of plastic and foam packaging items.

Loyzaga stressed the importance of the clean-up to preserve Pampanga River and Manila Bay, and mitigate flooding in the province.

“‘Yung basurang hindi naitatapon ng maayos ay sa katubigan po natin pumupunta kaya ang ganito kalaking initiative ay very beneficial sa community and sa environment natin,” she said.

Bondoc said the program served a dual purpose by providing jobs for displaced workers and clearing Pampanga River from trash.

“It is like hitting two birds with one stone dahil nasosolve na natin ang isa sa pinaka-perrenial na problema sa ating probinsya and at the same time, namomobilize natin ang mga kababayan natin at may sweldo sila,” Bondoc said.

After the payout, Loyzaga turned over four speed boats to the local government of Macabebe, San Luis, and Minalin; and Philippine Coast Guard Pampanga Station during a ceremony held in Barangay Consuelo, Macabebe town.

The vehicles will be used to boost coastal security and marine protection in Pampanga River.