1K Lubao get medical services from Capitol

More than 1,000 residents in Lubao town received free medical consultations and medicines during the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Medical Mission” conducted by the provincial government on June 19, 2026.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” led the medical mission in partnership with provincial government doctors, headed by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Dax Tidula.

The provincial government said the program also complements the services provided by Nanay Community Workers, who monitor the health conditions of residents.

Pineda encouraged Kapampangans to take advantage of PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program through accredited facilities, including district hospitals across the province.

Under the program, PhilHealth members may avail of free monthly medical consultations and medicines.

The governor said the provincial government is committed to expand access to healthcare services and ensure that residents receive the medical attention they need through community-based health programs.