1K pregnant women receive assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- More than 1,000 pregnant women in the City of San Fernando received aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga yesterday.

Each beneficiary got ₱3,000 cash, hygiene kits, vitamins, personal undergarments from a volunteer group, food packs from the Provincial Government of Pampanga (PGP), and health information from the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda's "Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program" vowed to support the pregnant women, focusing on the critical first 1,000 days of their children's development.

The event was led by Vice Governor Pineda, Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Board Member Ananias Canlas Jr., and Acting Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office PSWDO chief Fe Manarang.