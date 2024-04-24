1K residents in CSF get cash assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Senator Imee Marcos led the distribution of financial assistance to indigent residents of the City of San Fernando on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Heroes Hall.

Some 1,000 people received P3,000 each from the national government's Assistance in Crisis Situation (AICS) program during the activity.

The lawmaker also distributed nutribuns to children, continuing the flagship program of her late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos was joined by Mayor Vilma Caluag and Councilors Brenz Gonzales, Reggie David and Rosemary Calimlim during the event.

Caluag presented Marcos a Parul San Fernando, a traditional Christmas lantern, as a token of appreciation for the programs the latter implemented in the capital city.