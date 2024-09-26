1M trees campaign launched in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Education Region III (DepEd-3) launched on Thursday, September 26 its "1 Million Trees Campaign" in Mabayo, Morong, Bataan.

This activity is simultaneous with the conduct of the “Kabataan kaSangga sa kaLikasan” or KASALI Camp 2024 at the Tourism Culture and Arts Center, also in Morong, Bataan on September 25-26.

The "1 Million Trees Campaign" is in response to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 or Climate Action of DepEd-3.

The program aims to reach one million trees planted across the 21 Schools Division Offices in Central Luzon until December 2026.

The agency said it promotes environmental stability and biodiversity conservation as well as enhances climate mitigation and adaptation,

DepEd-3 partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region III for the seedlings/saplings of native and fruit-bearing trees and technical assistance to the Schools Division Offices.

The KASALI Camp 2024, on the other hand, aims to enhance the skills of the learners as eco-warriors in sustaining biodiversity in a changing climate.

It is also expected to provide an avenue for networking, collaboration; and sharing of initiatives, innovations, and solutions in addressing environmental issues.

The camp also demonstrates concern, commitment and action towards causes related to the environmental protection and preservation through youth-led environmental plan of action.

It also promotes consistent and environment-friendly lifestyles as an illustration of love and care about the environment.

The two-day camp featured lectures from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, Young Bataeños for Environmental Advocacy Network (YoungBEAN), and Artists of Morong Association.

Participants shall also take part in the tree-planting activity and the Edu Tour at the Pawikan Conservation Center.

Secondary school learners from the 21 Schools Division Offices who are active officers or members of the Youth for Environment in Schools (YES-O) and the Division Leamer Formation Coordinator in charge of YES-O joined the event.