1st Ablas ning Balas Festival set in Porac

Porac – Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil said that the first ever Ablas ning Balas Festival is scheduled to take place in Manibaug Pasig on July 19 with events scheduled until July 21.

The festival was conceptualized around the economic impact of the sand quarry industry in Porac, a town known for its rich vast sand resources from the past eruptions of Mt. Pinatubo.

The festival will start on July 19 with an opening event by the Bayung Porac Performing Arts Guild.

The group will present a street dance and cultural show, according to Capil.

The festival will also feature an exhibition of decorated trucks and customized 4x4 vehicles, demonstrating local creativity and craftsmanship.

The event is expected to feature an RC Rock Crawler Exhibition.

The festival will also feature an exhibit of crafts made from sand as well as a food and market fair.

Band performances will also entertain guests during the festival.

From July 20-21, 2024, the festival will feature a 4x4 Off-Road Exhibition and Competition.

Porac's sand quarry industry is essential to the local economy, offering employment opportunities and supporting regional infrastructure projects, according to Capil.

The Ablas ning Balas Festival 2024 celebrates this important industry and promotes camaraderie.