1st Ayta Tribal Games held in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 organized its First Angeles City Ayta Tribal Games in Barangay Sapangbato.

Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles represented Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. during the event.

The tribal games featured the archery, and bow and arrow skills of the members of the Aeta community in said village.

Lazatin said the Tribal Olympics is a way to preserve the unique biodiversity of the Aeta community in Barangay Sapangbato which relies on the knowledge, innovations, and practices of indigenous people who live in direct contact with nature.

The local chief executive added that he recently welcomed the first Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR), Carlos Salvador, in the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The mayor said he initiated the creation of one plantilla position for the new city council ex officio member in Supplemental Budget No. 4.