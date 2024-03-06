1st BUCAS facility opens in new JBL Sto. Tomas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The first Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) facility in the country and the new Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multi-Specialty Center (JBLMGH-ASMSC) simultaneously opened on Wednesday in Sto. Tomas town.

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa was joined by Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo, Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda during the inauguration of the health facility.

It will offer outpatient services such as urgent care for non-admissible patients, ambulatory surgical procedures, consultation clinics, and laboratory, diagnostic and pharmacy services.

During the ceremony, Sambo and the Sangguniang Bayan members presented a copy of a resolution approving the donation of additional two hectares of land, owned by the local government, for the expansion of BUCAS facility and JBL-ASMSC.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the P200-million extension building funded by DOH was also held.