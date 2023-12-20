1st DEO unveils new gymnasium

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) unveiled its newly-constructed gymnasium on Monday.

The infrastructure is located inside the DPWH regional office compound in Barangay Sindalan.

Engineer Almer Miranda, chief of DPWH 1st DEO, said the gym will become a venue for activities aimed at enhancing the delivery of public service.

The event held in the gymnasium was DPWH Central Luzon monthly regional staff meeting.

The activity was attended by officials of DPWH regional office led by Director Roseller Tolentino, and district and assistant district engineers in Central Luzon.

DPWH’s current policy instructions, financial status, physical accomplishments of infrastructure projects, and other latest administrative issuance were discussed during the event.

Miranda said the event signifies a milestone for the district office, being the inaugural activity held in the newly built, modern, and spacious multipurpose facility.

"We take pride in showcasing our new facilities here at the district office and are pleased with the positive feedback we have been receiving from our colleagues, appreciating the physical improvements that will help enhance service delivery," Miranda said.

He also emphasized that the meeting strengthens the bond among DPWH employees in the region, fostering a shared commitment to deliver the best outputs expected by the agency and provide efficient services to stakeholders and the public.

Tolentino lauded the Pampanga 1st DEO for its accomplishments throughout the year.

He encouraged all district offices to continue their efforts, sustaining their ranking not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

“The construction of this gymnasium and the hosting of the regional staff meeting here are results of how DE Miranda improved and furthered development in the DEO’s area of jurisdiction, reflecting good management,” Tolentino said.