1st Pampanga food, beverage expo set on September 13-14

The best of Pampanga’s culinary industry will be featured in the first-ever One Pampanga Food and Beverages Expo on September 13 to 14 at the SMX Convention Center in Angeles City.

Chie Basco, of One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo, said the event aims to become the leading food trade event in the region.

The expo is also expected to serve as a catalyst of innovation and collaboration to ensure that Pampanga remains a “hub of culinary excellence.”

The two-day event is expected to draw some 10,000 attendees. It will present exhibitors and stakeholders in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Participants include F&B professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners, distributors and suppliers, investors and experts, as well as food bloggers and enthusiasts.

The event will also feature culinary competitions, talks from renowned Kapampangan chefs, as well as a barista challenge, among others.

The food and beverage expo is sponsored by Mekeni Food Corp, PLDT, MPTC, Romac group, SM, Sussies Cuisine and Asuncion’s among others.

Mekeni Food Corp. President Pruds Garcia said their company aims to collaborate with other stakeholders in Pampanga to promote the province’s culinary industry.

“Food has a story. It’s a story of a family and of a community. We want to inspire small businesses who are just starting that it is not impossible,” Garcia said.