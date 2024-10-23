2 arrested for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Two persons considered by police as "high-value targets" were arrested by anti-narcotics agents of the City of San Fernando Police Station on October 21, 2024.

One Rick, 27, a lantern maker, and alias Mic, 18, jobless, both residents of Northville 14 here were apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calulut, this city.

Police seized from the two 85 grams of suspected shabu worth P578,000.

The suspects are now facing charges in court for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The local police urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against illegal drugs.

It also encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.