2 arrested for illegal fishing in Abacan River

The Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO) arrested two individuals for illegal fishing along Abacan River in Barangays Balibago and Pandan.

This was learned from ACTDO head Kiko Pangilinan, who said that fishing in the river is prohibited.

"Hindi ito dapat pamarisan. Lalo na ngayong patuloy ang pag-ulan. Mapanganib ang pangingisda at sa ilog. Maaaring biglang tumaas ang tubig, lumakas ang agos, at maging sanhi ng aksidente o pagkalunod," the ACTDO.

Pangilinan said fish taken from the river appear unsafe for human consumption due to toxicity.

"Ngunit higit pa sa panganib ng malakas na agos, may panganib din sa kalusugan ang pagkain ng mga lamang-ilog mula sa Abacan River," the city government said.

The City Health Office said laboratory analysis indicated that water samples collected from the river contain high levels of ammonia, nitrates, phosphate, oil and grease, and other pollutants in the river. "Ang mga ito ay maaaring magdulot ng panganib sa kalusugan kapag nakonsumo sa pamamagitan ng mga aquatic resources mula sa ilog."

Aside from this, the local government also reminded the residents that migratory birds are protected under Republic Act No. 9147 or Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

"Ilegal ang paghuli, pagbebenta, o pag-aalaga sa mga protektadong wildlife nang walang kaukulang pahintulot," the LGU stated.

The city government appealed to the people to help in the campaign that protects the river. "Ang Abacan River ay hindi lugar para sa ilegal na pangingisda, panghuhuli ng wildlife, o pagtatapon ng basura. Pangalagaan natin ang ilog dahil ang pangangalaga sa kalikasan ay pangangalaga rin sa kalusugan at buhay ng bawat AngeleÒo." Via Angeles CIO