2 arrested for robbery at Candaba barangay hall

TWO men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a barangay hall in Barangay Barit, Candaba, Pampanga, and stealing several equipment, police reports said.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. on All Saints Day and was reported to the Candaba Municipal Police Station the following day.

Initial investigation and CCTV footage showed two unidentified men on a motorcycle arriving before entering the barangay hall through an unlocked restroom window at the back of the building.

The suspects allegedly took a television set, a public address amplifier, a motorcycle patrol battery, an electric stand fan, and a mixer.

The duo reportedly left the barangay hall through the main entrance after unplugging the CCTV system’s central processing unit, preventing the cameras from recording their escape.

Following the investigation and identification of the alleged suspects, police launched a hot pursuit operation led by Lieutenant Jan Carl Gopez, Candaba town police chief.

On November 3, 2026, a person was arrested at 1:05 p.m. in Barangay San Carlos, Mexico, Pampanga. Police recovered the television set and electric stand fan from his possession.

A second suspect was arrested at 2:15 p.m. in front of SM City Downtown in Barangay Sto. Rosario, City of San Fernando. Recovered from him were the public address amplifier and mixer.

Police said the recovered items were among the equipment reported missing from the barangay hall.

The suspects face a robbery complaint before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Pampanga. |via Tristan Jingco