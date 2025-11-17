2 arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized in Bataan buy-bust

CAMP OLIVAS, PAMPANGA – Two alleged high-value drug suspects were arrested and PHP3.4 million worth of suspected shabu were seized in a coordinated anti-drug operation in Dinalupihan, Bataan on Sunday.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases “Nai,” 43, and “Abdul,” 32, are both residents of Barangay Mabini Proper.

Operatives confiscated five knot-tied plastic sachets containing about 500 grams of suspected shabu, a black mobile phone, one PHP1,000 marked bill placed over boodle money, and a black belt bag.

The operation, conducted around 11:25 a.m., was a joint effort of the Bataan Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station, Bataan Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, including its interdiction unit in Central Luzon.

The individuals and evidence were brought to the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station for documentation and filing of charges. (PNA)