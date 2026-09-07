2 brothers drown in flooded rice field

Two brothers died after the truck they were riding overturned and plunged into a flooded rice field along Balucuc Bypass Road in Apalit, Pampanga on September 2.

Authorities identified the victims as Rene Llena, the driver, and his brother Raymond Llena, the helper.

The duo were reportedly delivering motorcycles from Laguna to San Simon when they encountered deep floodwaters with a strong current, causing the truck to overturn and fall into a heavily-flooded rice field along the bypass road.

Personnel from the Apalit Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Philippine National Police and Coast Guard Sub-Station-Apalit conducted rescue operation on Friday, September 4, and recovered their bodies before 4:00 p.m. on said date.

The incident brings to three the number of people who have died due to flooding in Apalit.

In August, a 14-year-old boy drowned after being swept into a concrete canal amid flooding.