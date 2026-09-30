2 caught stealing rebars from Abacan River dike

Two scavengers, allegedly stealing steel bars from the slope protection of Abacan River in Barangay Amsic recently, were spotted and stopped by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO).

The two were caught damaging the slope protection along the Abacan River to collect scrap metal.

The suspects were immediately brought to the Anunas Barangay Hall and Police Station 4 for disciplinary and legal action.

The ACTDO said the incident may serve as a stern warning to the residents that damaging concrete flood-control structures or slope protection, as well as engaging in illegal scavenging along riverbanks, is prohibited.

These public structures serve as the city's protection against flooding and other hazards, according to the office.

"Everyone is urged to act responsibly and remain vigilant for the safety of all, the ACTDO said.