2 children found dead anew inside an abandoned vehicle

TWO minor siblings were found dead inside an abandoned vehicle in Santo Tomas, Pampanga on Monday, July 8, 2024.

In a report from the police, the two children, aged five and six, were last seen by their mother on Saturday afternoon when they fed them lunch in their house in Barangay Moras dela Paz.

The mother said she did not mind not seeing her children around as she thought that their father, who lives in a nearby barangay, picked them up.

The police said a concerned citizen reported that dogs were barking at the abandoned vehicle just 500 meters away from the house of the children and that it was emitting a bad smell, which prompted an inspection.

The bodies of the children were already in a decomposition stage.

Santo Tomas Police Captain Jester Calis said based on initial investigation, there is no indication of foul play.

In March, two children were also found dead inside a parked vehicle in Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City, Pampanga.

Based on security camera footage, the children were playing in the area and boarded the vehicle. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)