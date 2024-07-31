2 Chinese nabbed, 13 rescued in raid of suspected Pampanga POGO

MANILA – Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) nabbed two Chinese nationals during an anti-human trafficking operation inside a suspected illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) facility in Pampanga province on Tuesday.

In a report on Wednesday, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said the suspects, with aliases "Tiago" and "Tian Zhu" were arrested during the service of seven search warrants issued by the Guagua, Pampanga Regional Trial Court inside a village at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City at about 5:30 a.m.

Rescued from the operation were 13 Chinese nationals, including two females and three minors.

Police also seized vaults, various foreign currencies, assorted documents, computer sets, cellphones, other gadgets, and cash worth PHP167,400 during the operation.

The suspects, rescued victims, and pieces of evidence were brought to the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit in Camp Crame for documentation and proper disposition.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012. (PNA)