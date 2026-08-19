2 confirmed dead in Apalit flooding

Two people have been confirmed dead after allegedly bathing in floodwaters in Apalit, Pampanga.

Apalit Mayor Oscar ‘Jun’ Tetangco Jr. revealed the news on Tuesday.

One of the victims was a minor from Calumpit, Bulacan, who reportedly drowned along Balucuc Bypass Road on Tuesday morning, August 18.

Another victim, a 19-year-old Apalit resident, also drowned Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Colgante.

The body was retrieved by personnel of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and local police, through the supervision of Tetangco who was on the site during the operation.

Tetangco urged parents to monitor their children and ensure their safety amid the bad weather.

He said classes are suspended to keep students safe at home.

“Kaya po tinatanggap natin ang pasok, para magpirmi sa bahay ang mga bata. Hindi para magkaoras sila na mamasyal at maligo sa baha. Sana ingatan natin ang ating mga anak,” Tetangco said.

He also directed the local police to prevent people from swimming along Balucuc Bypass Road due to safety risks posed by the floodwaters.

“Hindi po resort ang kalsada. Napakadelikado po doon dahil mabilis ang agos ng tubig dahil nanggagaling ang tubig sa itaas,” the mayor said.

Tetangco appealed to the public to refrain from recording and sharing videos of the victims, saying such footage may cause additional pain to their families.

“Binabawalan po namin ang mga nagvivideo dahil ayaw natin na makita ng mga pamilya kung paano binawian ng buhay ang kanilang kapamilya. Sana naman maging sensitive at understanding tayo,” he said.