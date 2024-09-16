2 CSF villages eyes solar power usage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Barangays Bulaon and Panipuan in this city will soon use solar energy in their respective areas.

The chairmen of the two villages signed an agreement with Majestic Synergy Ventures, Inc. for the installation of solar power systems in their respective barangay halls, health centers and resettlement centers.

The agreement stipulates that Majestic Synergy will finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain the solar power systems for a period of 15 years at no cost to the barangays.

The firm will impose a fixed rate of P8.50 per kilowatt-hour, subject to future adjustments with consultations with the barangay officials.

Mayor Vilma Caluag, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, expressed gratitude to the barangays for taking her call to shift to green and sustainable energy.

The mayor vowed to remain a channel between the villages and the provider.

Caluag introduced the project to San Fernando barangay councils recently as part of the city government's shift to renewable energy.

The city government is planning to use solar power in its facilities like the City Hall and the Heroes Hall, and in public schools.