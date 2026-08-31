2 dead, 2 injured in Subic landslide

Two people died while two others were injured following a landslide at the Tipo High-Tech Park inside the Subic Bay Freeport on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The incident occurred along Tipo Road near the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), where continuous heavy rains triggered soil erosion that led to a slope protection collapse.

Personnel of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Law Enforcement Department Special Operation Branch were deployed to James L. Gordon Hospital and Baypoint Hospital to assist in the search, rescue and emergency response operations.

Four victims were transported to the hospital said but the two were declared dead upon arrival.

The two rescued individuals are receiving medical attention and are now recuperating.

The fatalities were identified as Peng Jiahan, male, a Chinese national, Sales and Marketing Supervisor of Fubong Environmental Technology; and Ernesto Ramos, male, Filipino national, a dump truck driver.

The SBMA said its Security Team, with the assistance of volunteers and other concerned personnel, is conducting search and rescue operations following the incident.

The landslide affected traffic flow in the area. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes while clearing and emergency response operations are being conducted.

The SBMA said it is conducting an investigation into the landslide and coordinating with concerned agencies.

Authorities urged residents and motorists to exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by flooding, soil erosion and unstable slopes, as heavy rains continue. (RGN)