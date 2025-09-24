2 drug den operators, patron nabbed in Lubao

Two alleged operators of an illegal drug facility and their patron were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga in Barangay San Roque Arbol, Lubao on Tuesday, September 23.

PDEA identified the suspected operators as “Jay,” 31, and “Andi,” 32. Another suspect, “Maki,” 22, was apprehended for allegedly patronizing the drug den.

The agency said Jay and Andi will face non-bailable charges for violation of Sections 5 and 6 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines of up to ₱10 million.

Maki will be charged under Section 7 of the same law, punishable by 12 to 20 years of imprisonment and fines ranging from ₱100,000 to ₱400,000.

PDEA said the drug den was also dismantled during the operation.

The suspects yielded 13 grams of shabu worth ₱88,400, assorted drug paraphernalia and marked money.

The confiscated drugs are set to be submitted to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for examination.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA jail facility in the City of San Fernando.