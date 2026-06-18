2 found dead inside vehicle at TPLEX

Two individuals were found dead inside a vehicle along the southbound lane of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) in Victoria, Tarlac on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Reports said the vehicle was found inside a gas station along the southbound lane of freeway.

Colonel Harry Ruiz Lorenzo III, Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO) Officer-in-Charge, said the incident is under investigation.

The police official added that investigators, in coordination with the Tarlac Forensic Unit, are conducting forensic examinations and other procedures to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the case.

Police initially withheld the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.

It however disclosed that the victims' identities were confirmed by relatives on Thursday, June 18.

Lorenzo said the identification of the fatalities is vital in the investigation and case documentation.

The TPPO head urged the public to stop spreading unverified information and speculation that could cause confusion and misinterpretation while the investigation is ongoing.

He assured the public that updates will be released based on the findings of the investigation and evidence gathered by authorities.

The police official also encouraged the public to rely only on official statements from the Philippine National Police and other concerned government agencies regarding the incident.