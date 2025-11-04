2 Kapampangans top 2025 CPA board exam

Two Kapampangans topped the recently-concluded October 2025 Certified Public Accounts Licensure Examination.

Mike Ronnel Diwa Castro of Lubao ranked first with a rating of 91.83 percent, while Lanz Andre Aragon America of Guagua placed seventh with 89.83 percent.

Both Castro and America graduated from the Pampanga State University (PSU), formerly Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU).

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 3,460 out of 10,171 examinees passed the examination conducted by the Board of Accountancy in 18 testing centers nationwide.

In a Facebook post, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda lauded the achievements of the duo.

He also extended his congratulatory message to the parents, PSU and the graduates’ mentors.

“We thank God, celebrate your victory and wish you success in your journey,” he said.

Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda also extended her congratulations to Castro, a resident of Barangay Sta. Teresa 1st.

She thanked him bringing pride and honor to the town.

“Your success, achieved through your hard work and determination, serves as an inspiration to our youth to dream big and strive for excellence. The entire municipality celebrates this outstanding achievement with you and your family,” she said.