2 kids found dead inside parked car

STO. TOMAS — The bodies of two children were found inside a car parked in a vacant lot in Barangay Moras Dela Paz here on Monday, July 8.

The children, who are siblings, are both male with ages 5 and 6.

Captain Jester Calis, the town's chief of police, said the kids were missing since Saturday, July 6.

“Hindi ko hinanap kasi ang alam ko nasa tatay kasi minsan kinukuha niya ng hindi siya nagpapaalam,” Dayna Castro, the kids' mother, said.

Castro said she and her children’s father were separated and are not living in the same house.

Calis said they theorized that the children were playing in the area when they found their way inside the old car.

“‘Yung sasakyan is nabubuksan lang po sa labas. Hindi po siya mabuksan sa loob kaya possible na hindi nila mabuksan at hindi sila makalabas,” Calis said.

He added that the Scene of the Crime Operatives or SOCO is preparing an autopsy report regarding the kids' cause of death.