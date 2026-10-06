2 Koreans nabbed for P1-M ketamine

Two South Korean nationals were arrested after authorities seized around P1-million worth of ketamine in a buy-bust operation in Clark Freeport on Tuesday, October 6.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspects as Jung, 38, and Hyun, 31.

The suspects were allegedly working as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) workers.

PDEA said Jung has been in the country for five months, while Hyun has been in the Philippines for about a year.

Authorities recovered 200 grams of ketamine, a mobile phone and the marked money used in the operation.

PDEA said an informant provided the information about foreign nationals handling illegal drugs.

The seized substance will be submitted to the PDEA Region 3 Laboratory for forensic examination and confirmation.

The operation was carried out by the PDEA Region 3 Special Enforcement Team, PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office and the Mabalacat City Police Station.

The suspects face charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), in relation to Section 26(b) (Conspiracy to Sell), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.