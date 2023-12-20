2 LausGroup buildings now running on solar power

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Two LausGroup buildings are now running on solar power after the countryside conglomerate, in partnership with German solar panel provider Philergy, activated the systems on Monday, December 18.

The two systems harnessing the sun's energy and able to produce close to 300 kwh of power combined, are installed at the Laus Group of Companies (LGC) flagship businesses---Carworld, Inc. and Corporate Guarantee.

Carworld, Inc.'s solar power system generated 172.26 kwh, just a bit short of its consumption of 175.67 kwh, showcasing an impressive 98 percent self-sufficiency even on a cloudy day.

On the other hand, Corporate Guarantee's solar power system generated 131.25 kwh, a little higher than its actual power requirement of 131.13 kwh.

Despite the cloudy weather, the solar panels were able to produce close to 300 kwh of power combined, proving the advanced technology and capacity of the solar power systems.

According to LGC Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, the systems signify LausGroup's thrust of embracing solar energy as a step towards sustainability and environmental consciousness, as well as its commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibilities.

Aside from the positive impact on the environment through the reduction of carbon emissions and the preservation of natural resources, she noted the potential for substantial savings that will be derived from solar energy, needed in LGC's operations.

She also disclosed plans for future solar installations, aiming to expand the use of solar power across more locations and businesses within the LausGroup.