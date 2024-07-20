2 LPAs inside PAR develop into tropical depressions

MANILA – The two low-pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) have developed into tropical depressions, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Butchoy was estimated at 615 km. west of Tanauan City, Batangas, or 525 km. west of Subic Bay.

It is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Meanwhile, the center of Tropical Depression Carina was estimated at 645 km. east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwestward at 30 kph.

No storm signals have yet been raised in relation to the two weather disturbances.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or "habagat” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Antique, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Mindanao, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms also due to the “habagat.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The Visayas, Mindanao, and the western sections of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 25°C; Tuguegarao City, 26°C to 35°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 32°C. (PNA)