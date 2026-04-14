2 major infra projects in Pampanga “incomplete”

Two projects, which are considered major government infrastructure developments in the third district of Pampanga remained unfinished.

These include the Convention Center in Calulut, City of San Fernando and a bypass road connecting to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Mexico Exit.

The CLTV36 News reported that a source said the construction of the Convention Center in Calulut started in 2020.

Although the structure is almost complete, some of its parts are still under construction, including the building’s façade and interior.

The project was initially handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office, with portions of the implementation managed by DPWH Region III.

Another delayed project is the bypass road, which is expected to ease traffic flow and strengthen the connectivity of some towns to the NLEX Mexico Exit.

There are no clear updates on its progress.

The CLTV36 News said it continues to seek an official statement from the DPWH regarding the current status and timeline of the projects. via Paulo Gee Santos and Jhonny Coronel, CLTV36 News