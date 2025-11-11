2 men behind fast food chain robberies nabbed

Two individuals, allegedly responsible for a series of robberies targeting fast food chains in Pampanga and Bulacan, were arrested in a hot pursuit operation on Monday morning, November 10, in Caloocan City

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., Police Regional Office III director, said the operation stemmed from a robbery incident reported on November 9 at a fast food establishments in the towns of Bustos and Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Following the report, policemen at the Sta. Maria town, along with other operating units under the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, launched a pursuit operation that led to the discovery of the suspects’ hideout and their arrest.

The cops recovered from the suspects a getaway vehicle, several firearms and ammunition, cash, various tools and personal belongings believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

“Because of the vigilance of our police officers, we were able to stop this group from targeting more establishments,” Peñones said.

He also assured the public of intensified police visibility and security operations as the Christmas season approaches.

“As we enter the busy Yuletide season, PRO3 will continue to tighten security operations across the region to ensure that our communities and local businesses remain safe and protected,” Peñones said.