2 minors rescued, 3 nabbed in PDEA anti-drug operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Two minors were rescued while three others arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA-3) in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac town on Friday.

PDEA-3 Director Ronald Ricardo said the five individuals were spotted inside the makeshift drug den which was a subject of anti-illegal drug operations.

PDEA identified the arrested persons as Dranred Olazo, John Michael Mendoza, and Ricardo Dimabayao, all from Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac.

The three face charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The minors will be turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare Development Officer (MSDO) of Porac town.

Authorities were able to recover five sachets of suspected crystal meth (shabu) weighing 12 grams worth P82,900.