2 most wanted persons nabbed

Police arrested two wanted persons in Magalang and Quezon City, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported on Tuesday.

The province’s Top 8 Most Wanted Person was arrested by operatives of the Magalang Municipal Police Station in Barangay Sta. Lucia at around 9:30 a.m. on August 4 by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Police said the operation was carried out based on a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 117 in Angeles City on July 21, 2026.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Sections 11 and 12 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The warrant carried no recommended bail as it was issued for service of sentence.

In a separate operation, the Top 10 Provincial Most Wanted Person was arrested by the Macabebe Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Police Station 14 of the Quezon City Police District in Barangay Holy Spirit on August 3, 2026.

The 46-year-old suspect is facing three counts of violation of Section 5(i) and one count of violation of Section 5(a) of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Macabebe, Pampanga.

The Pampanga PPO, under the leadership of Colonel Ricardo David, urged the public to cooperate with authorities by providing information that may help in the arrest of other wanted persons.