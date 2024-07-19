2 nabbed for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Police on Thursday arrested two persons tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs) under the campaign against illegal drugs.

Policemen seized some P544,000 worth of shabu from the duo during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Agustin, City of San Fernando.

The local police identified the suspects as "Badet," 39 and "Rex," 43.

The illegal drugs weigh 80 grams and packed in 17 plastic sachets.

Authorities also confiscated two cellular phones and the buy-bust bills used in the operation.

The suspects now face charges in court for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police sais that some 25.07 grams of suspected shabu and 1,500 grams of marijuana worth P350,482 were seized, along with the arrest of 29 suspects, after 11 operations conducted across the region on July 17.