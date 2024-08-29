2 nabbed for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two individuals involved in the illegal drug trade were arrested by local police during an operation launched in Mabalacat City.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, identified the suspects with their aliases, “Khalid” 31 and “Naimz”, 21.

Dimaandal said the suspects yielded around 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P353,600.

He added that the duo face charges in court for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.