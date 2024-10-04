2 nabbed for illegal firearms, explosives

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Police arrested two suspects and confiscated illegal firearms and explosives during a buy-bust operation in the City of San Fernando on October 3, 2024.

Authorities named the suspects as “Ka Dutdut” and alias “Eric,” both residents of Barangay San Juan Baño, Arayat, Pampanga.

The cops seized from the duo a caliber .9mm gun loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition, two loaded caliber .38 revolvers, two hand grenades, a P1,000 marked bill, and the P9,000 boodle money.

The operation was carried out by operatives of the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), 2nd Pampanga Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Regional Intelligence Unit 3 (RIU3), and San Fernando City Police Station.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, newly-installed director of the Central Luzon police, lauded the team for the successful operation.

"This operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to rid our communities of illegal firearms and explosives. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the public, especially as we approach the election period," he said.