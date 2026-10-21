2 nabbed in Floridablanca police buy-bust operation

Two individuals were arrested while eight grams of shabu worth P54,400 were seized by police following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pabanlag, Floridablanca, Pampanga, on Monday night, October 19, 2026.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the operation was conducted at 11:32 PM in Purok 1 of said village resulting in the arrest of the two suspects and the confiscation of the illegal drugs.

The duo are facing charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested individuals and confiscated evidence were brought to the Floridablanca Municipal Police Station for documentation and disposition.

Colonel Ricardo M. David Pampanga PPO director said the provincial police will continue its operations against illegal drugs to protect the residents. |via Tristan Jingco