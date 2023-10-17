2 Pampanga towns shortlisted in SubayBayani awards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga underwent validation for the SubayBAYANI Awards.

The municipalities of San Luis and Mexico were among the top 50 local government units nationwide which are being validated for the recognition.

DILG evaluated some 3,000 municipalities in the country before selecting the top 50 LGUs.

The award is given by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to LGUs which implemented exceptional service under the agency’s SubayBAYANI program.

The program focuses on the comprehensive, complete, and updated monitoring of project implementations of the LGUs which can be accessed through the SubayBAYAN system.

The program is DILG’s official platform for real-time information on the physical and financial status of projects and other basic information related to the project implementation.

It is made accessible to the public to promote transparency and accountability to the implementing LGUs and help ensure the effective service delivery in their localities.