2 persons injured from falling tree

Following the incident where a large tree fell along Pulung Cacutud–Sapalibutad Road in Barangay Pulung Cacutud recently, the local government reminded the residents to remain cautious as rains and strong winds batter Luzon and other parts of the country.

Two individuals were injured after a tree fell on the tricycle they were riding during heavy rains on Saturday night.

"If you notice trees that appear rotten, withered, leaning, have large cracks, have overhanging branches, or seem at risk of falling, do not ignore them," the city government said.

"Report them immediately to your Barangay, the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), or the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) so they can be inspected and addressed right away," it added.

The local government advised the residents not to approach, attempt to cut, or tamper with a tree suspected to be hazardous. "Leave this to the proper authorities and trained personnel.

" During inclement weather, the motorists are advised to avoid parking or stopping under large, old trees, especially when winds or rains are strong. "Safety is everyone's responsibility. By staying alert and reporting issues promptly, we can prevent accidents and protect lives and property. Stay safe, Angeleños."