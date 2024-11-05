2 persons involved in motornapping nabbed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Authorities recently arrested two men involved in two separate carnapping incidents in Pampanga.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles in connection with the cases.

On October 31, 2024, a motorcycle parked outside a private resort in Porac tow was stolen.

The Porac police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old man from Angeles City. The suspect was detained, and the stolen motorcycle was recovered.

In another incident on November 2, 2024, a motorcycle was stolen from a roadside parking space in Guagua town.

With the help of CCTV footage and a tip from a resident, the Guagua police identified a 26-year-old suspect from Barangay San Rafael, Guagua.

The suspect was apprehended, and the motorcycle was returned to its owner.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, lauded his men for their swift actions.

He said the arrest of the suspects highlights the commitment of Pampanga police to reduce the number of crimes and build public trust.