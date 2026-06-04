2 PMA Graduates Carry Pampanga Pride

Two newly-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) belonging to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 paid a courtesy call to Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda at the Pampanga Capitol on Monday, June 1.

Philippine Army (PA) Second Lieutenant Thomas Edgar I. Sepulchre and Second Lieutenant Aaron B. Gonzales, who are both from Pampanga, graduated from the PMA on May 16, 2026, at Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City.

Sepulchre, 23, was born in Gerona, Tarlac and raised in Sto. Domingo, Angeles City. He graduated Rank 3 in his class and received the Secretary of National Defense Saber Award and the National Security Studies Plaque Award.

He said his dream of becoming a soldier began in childhood but was later overshadowed by the realities of financial hardship.

“Simula po nung bata pa ako, gusto ko po talagang maging sundalo. Pero nung tumatanda, mas naging praktikal ako dahil na rin siguro sa hirap ng buhay,” Sepulchre said.

Before entering PMA, he worked while studying and applied for several scholarships but was unsuccessful.

“Nung pa-graduate na ako ng SHS, nag-apply ako ng scholarships pero wala akong nakuha maski isa. Out of frustration and desperation, nag-try ako ng PMA entrance exam para magkaroon ng libreng edukasyon,” he said.

Sepulchre recalled that he was a walk-in applicant and decided to take the PMA entrance examination a day before the last scheduled exam in Pampanga.

“Wala akong oras maghanda, pero by God’s grace, naipasa ko at nagtuloy-tuloy. During the training sa academy, doon ulit nabuhay ang childhood dream ko na maging sundalo in order to serve my country by answering the calling to be in the noble profession of arms,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gonzales, 22, of Barangay San Vicente, Magalang, said his decision to enter PMA stemmed from a desire to serve the country and embody the academy’s values of discipline, honor and leadership.

“It all started with my desire to serve the country. May mga nagsabi sa akin na hindi lang naman PMA ang paraan para makapaglingkod, considering na challenging nga ang path. But I was inspired by the values of discipline, honor and leadership that the PMA represents,” Gonzales said.

He took the PMA entrance examination in September 2021 and was among the 1,211 candidates who passed, out of 37,651 examinees nationwide.

After undergoing a series of medical, neuropsychiatric and physical examinations, Gonzales became one of the 350 cadets who composed the PMA Talang Dangal Class of 2026.

“At first, I was really clueless kung anong mangyayari sa akin kapag pumasok na ako. But I surrendered it all to God. I trusted Him and His plans for me,” he said.

Four years later, Gonzales became one of the 207 cadets who successfully completed the program. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management major in Security Studies.

“Sa aking mga kapwa Pilipino, pinagtapos ninyo po kami at ngayon, oras naman po para magbalik sa inyo. Handa na po kaming magserbisyo at gampanan ang aming pinangakuang tungkulin na magsilbi at protektahan ang ating bayan,” he said. “Ang tagumpay na ito ay hindi lamang para sa amin kundi para rin sa sambayanang Pilipino na aming sinumpaang paglingkuran.” |via Tristan Jingco