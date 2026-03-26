2 rebels surrender in Bataan province

Two ex-rebels in Bataan voluntarily surrendered to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (PPO) on March 19, 2026.

The Bataan PPO said one of the surrenderers was a former member of Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Bataan. He turned over an improvised .22-caliber pistol at the Abucay Municipal Police Station in Barangay Salian.

Police identified the other as a former member of the Bagong Hukbong Bayan under the Lino Blas Command of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front. He surrendered his .38-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition and an MK2 fragmentation hand grenade to authorities at the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company Headquarters in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lamao, Limay.

The former rebels surrendered following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police, military, and other government security forces.

They were given two sacks of rice and financial assistance to support their reintegration.

In Nueva Ecija, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), in coordination with the provincial government, has intensified its efforts to transform the lives of former rebels.

During a planning workshop, former rebels, national government agencies and security sector representatives discussed ways to strengthen the implementation of the Transformation Program and Local Peace Engagement initiatives.

Participating agencies, including those providing livelihood assistance, skills training, health services, and agricultural support, also presented updates on programs available to former rebels and their families.

OPAPRU Regional Adviser for Peace and Security Abraham Claro Casis emphasized that the surrender is only the beginning of a broader transformation journey.

“The process does not end with surrender. Our goal is to ensure that former rebels become active participants in peace and development within their communities.T he shift from fragmented, agency-based assistance to a unified and integrated delivery of services, ensures a more meaningful and sustainable impact not only on individuals but also on their families and communities," he said.