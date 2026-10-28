Man dies, child wounded in Arayat town shooting

A 67-year-old man was killed while a nine-year-old child was wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Gatiawin, Arayat, Pampanga, on Wednesday morning, October 28.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7:20 a.m. while the victim was riding a motorcycle when a lone gunman shot him.

The child, on the other hand, was hit by a stray bullet and brought to Arayat District Hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction following the shooting.

Police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the suspect. They are also conducting hot pursuit operations to apprehend the gunman.

The Pampanga Police Forensic Unit was requested to process the crime scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect and establish the motive behind the shooting.

UPDATED REPORT: This story has been updated with additional details from the Authorities, clarifying that the two victims were involved in one shooting incident.

Via Tristan Jingco