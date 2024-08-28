2 Tech Voc practitioners named as Tesda 'idols'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Two technical-vocational practitioners from Bulacan province were recognized during the 2024 Idols ng Tesda Awards at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on August 21, 2024.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) in Central Luzon said that Emerson SJ Cruz and Glenn Maenard Faustino, both from Bulacan, were recognized as first and second runners-up, respectively, for the 2024 Idols ng Tesda for Wage-Employed and Self-Employed Category, during the agency's 30th anniversary celebration.

Initially recognized as regional nominees from Tesda Central Luzon, Cruz and Faustino advanced to the national stage.

Cruz, owner of Faustino-Reloj Training and Assessment Center Inc., was awarded second runner-up in the self-employed category.

Faustino, the administrative supervisor of Faustino-Reloj Training and Assessment Center Inc., was named first runner-up in the wage-employed category.

Tesda said Cruz and Faustino are also dedicated Kabalikat awardees actively for contributing to the development of skills and knowledge among their trainees.

"Cruz’s recognition in the self-employed category underscores his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to providing transformative technical-vocational education. Faustino’s accomplishment in the wage-employed category highlights his leadership and excellence as an administrative supervisor, showcasing the impactful work being done at Faustino-Reloj Training and Assessment Center, Inc.," the agency said.

"The success of Cruz and Faustino is a testament to the high standards and dedication present in Tesda Central Luzon. These achievements underscore the crucial roles of entrepreneurship and skilled employment in fostering economic growth and innovation in the Philippines," it added.

The 2024 Kabalikat Awards and Idols ng Tesda Awarding Ceremony celebrated individuals and institutions making significant contributions to technical education and skills Development in the country.