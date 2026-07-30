2 teens nabbed over school bomb threats

Two teenagers were arrested following a series of fake bomb threats targeting schools in Central Luzon, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported on Wednesday, July 29.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the suspects, one from Bulacan and another from Nueva Ecija, are facing criminal charges.

He said those responsible for spreading fear online will be held accountable.

“Bomb threats are not pranks, they are criminal acts. The arrests recently made in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija send a clear message that no one can hide behind anonymous accounts or electronic devices. Together with our operating units and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, we will continue to identify those responsible and ensure that they answer for their actions before the law,” Mendez said.

He also disclosed that some 47 bomb threats, involving schools across the region, have been recorded since May 1.

Although all were confirmed to be hoaxes, Mendez said each incident required the deployment of police officers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams, K9 units, and emergency responders.

He added that the incidents disrupted classes and diverted resources from actual emergencies.

Mendez said the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit continues to trace bomb threat messages sent through social media, email, messaging applications, and other digital platforms.

He also warned the public that the spread of false information, that causes public alarm, are punishable under the law.

“A message sent in jest can shut down schools, traumatize children, alarm parents and teachers, and waste government resources. Think before you post, send, or share anything that could create fear or panic. For those who continue to engage in these malicious acts, let this be a warning. The long arm of the law will catch up with you,” Mendez said.

He also urged the public to report suspicious messages or activities to the nearest police stations or through the 911 emergency hotline.